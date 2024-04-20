PSNI appeal over white Mercedes car 'acting suspiciously' in Keady
Police in Armagh are urging the public to contact them if they see the see a white Mercedes car “acting suspiciously” in the Keady area.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Issuing an appeal on Friday evening (April 19), the PSNI added: “The vehicle was last seen in the vicinity of Clay Road, Keady.
"If you see this vehicle please contact police on 101 quoting serial 1858 19/04/24.”