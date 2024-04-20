PSNI appeal over white Mercedes car 'acting suspiciously' in Keady

Police in Armagh are urging the public to contact them if they see the see a white Mercedes car “acting suspiciously” in the Keady area.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Apr 2024, 10:20 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 10:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Issuing an appeal on Friday evening (April 19), the PSNI added: “The vehicle was last seen in the vicinity of Clay Road, Keady.

"If you see this vehicle please contact police on 101 quoting serial 1858 19/04/24.”