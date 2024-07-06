Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PSNI’s Armed Response Unit fired two plastic bullets after a man allegedly broke into a house in Lurgan and threatened officers to ‘slice them’ with a Samurai sword, a court has heard.

Caolan Shannon, aged 32, from Ardboe Drive, Lurgan, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage and burglary with intent to cause damage.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

His barrister Mr Damien Halleron said he was applying for bail, which was opposed by a PSNI officer.

The officer told the court that on Tuesday, May 21 this year, police received a report that Caolan Shannon was allegedly ‘wrecking cars and trying to get into a property’ in Coronation Street, Lurgan and it was beleived he had a knife.

"At 10.19pm police were contacted again via 999 and the caller advised that a male had entered the property and a female could be heard screaming. Police arrived at approximately 10.22pm,” said the officer, adding a further call was received from the defendant’s ex-partner who said Shannon was in her back garden when she returned home from work.

"Several police crews, including the armed response unit, arrived,” said the officer, adding officers spoke to a woman who advised she was in Shannon’s ex-partner’s house when he arrived ‘shouting and tried to get in the back door but was unable to and broke the handle. He then climbed in through the back window’.

"Both women ran out of the house. Caolan had no permission to be in the house and one of the women believed Shannon was upset and wasn’t himself.

"Police arrived at the house and were they were met with Caolan Shannon holding a fork and threatening to self harm. He was highly agitated and threatening officers to slice them with a Samurai sword if they entered,” she said, adding that police forced entry and tried to negotiate with him to calm him down.

"At around 10.43pm Caolan presented himself to the front of the house standing at the upstairs bedroom window leaning along the ledge of the window with one leg hanging out. He lifted an object in the room and smashed the front bedroom window.

"Police Armed Response Unit discharged two AET bullet rounds, more commonly known as plastic bullets. He was arrested for criminal damage and burglary, however he continued to be aggressive and threatening and a spitting guard was subsequently used,” she said, adding that the defendant was taken to hospital.

Police objected to bail as there was no suitable address and considered a release would put the injured party at risk of further offences and physical harm.

“There is extensive history of domestic incidents between the defendant and the injured party,” the officer said, adding the injured party is ‘very frightened’.

Mr Halleron said his client’s mental health had deteriorated in prison and he attempted suicide last Monday and was taken to hospital, adding: “He is not getting access to psychiatric services in prison.”