A person wanted by police in relation to thefts from shops in the Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon and Newry areas has been arrested in a PSNI road operation.

Members of the PSNI Road Policing Interceptors team from Sprucefield stopped a white Toyota Auris on Wednesday afternoon in the Dromara area, using ‘pre-emptive tactics’ in order to prevent the likelihood of a pursuit.

Police said the driver had been wanted for arrest in relation to a number of thefts from shops.

"The male driver was arrested and is now assisting police with their enquiries,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.