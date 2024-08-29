PSNI arrest driver in relation to thefts from shops in Craigavon, Armagh, Banbridge and Newry
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A person wanted by police in relation to thefts from shops in the Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon and Newry areas has been arrested in a PSNI road operation.
Members of the PSNI Road Policing Interceptors team from Sprucefield stopped a white Toyota Auris on Wednesday afternoon in the Dromara area, using ‘pre-emptive tactics’ in order to prevent the likelihood of a pursuit.
Police said the driver had been wanted for arrest in relation to a number of thefts from shops.
"The male driver was arrested and is now assisting police with their enquiries,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.