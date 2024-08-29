PSNI arrest driver in relation to thefts from shops in Craigavon, Armagh, Banbridge and Newry

By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Aug 2024, 08:23 BST
A person wanted by police in relation to thefts from shops in the Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon and Newry areas has been arrested in a PSNI road operation.

Members of the PSNI Road Policing Interceptors team from Sprucefield stopped a white Toyota Auris on Wednesday afternoon in the Dromara area, using ‘pre-emptive tactics’ in order to prevent the likelihood of a pursuit.

Police said the driver had been wanted for arrest in relation to a number of thefts from shops.

"The male driver was arrested and is now assisting police with their enquiries,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.