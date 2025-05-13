PSNI arrest male after spotting him drinking from a can of lager while driving in Ballymena

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th May 2025, 08:19 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 08:35 BST
A male driver has been caught while literally drinking and driving in Co Antrim.

He was spotted taking a drink from a can of lager while at the wheel as police drove past his vehicle in Ballymena at the weekend.

"The male was observed drinking from a can of lager as the Interceptor crew drove past,” a police spokesperson said.

"The driver failed a roadside preliminary breath test and was subsequently arrested and taken to a local custody suite.

"In custody the driver provided an evidential sample of breath of more than twice the drink drive limit. Charged to appear in court in the near future.”

