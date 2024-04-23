Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of theft and various offences of criminal damage on Monday, April 22 following ‘extensive work’ conducted by officers in relation to reports received of graffiti spray-painted on trains.

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson urged anyone who witnesses criminal damage like this to report it to police.

Police investigating reports of graffiti of a number of trains across Northern Ireland, made an arrest. Picture: Brian Morrison

"Criminal damage such as the graffiti of train carriages causes a significant monetary loss in cleaning the trains, which impacts the numerous rail users who are dependent on this mode of transport as these carriages are removed from service.

"We are committed to tackling this kind of crime and would remind everyone to play their part. If you see something suspicious, report it to police as this information provided can help us apprehend criminals and bring them before the court.