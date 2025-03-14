PSNI arrest person wanted for 'large number' of thefts across Northern Ireland

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Mar 2025, 08:11 BST
Police have arrested a person wanted in relation to a large number of thefts from retail premises around Northern Ireland.

Members of the PSNI Road Policing Interceptors team stopped a white van on Thursday evening in the Lisburn area.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of theft and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

A police spokesperson confirmed the vehicle was seized seized along with a number of other items.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice