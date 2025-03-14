PSNI arrest person wanted for 'large number' of thefts across Northern Ireland
Police have arrested a person wanted in relation to a large number of thefts from retail premises around Northern Ireland.
Members of the PSNI Road Policing Interceptors team stopped a white van on Thursday evening in the Lisburn area.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of theft and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.
A police spokesperson confirmed the vehicle was seized seized along with a number of other items.