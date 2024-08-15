PSNI arrest second man after report of stabbing in Doagh, near Ballyclare
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man was taken to hospital following the incident in the Anderson Court area.
Police said on Friday morning that they had arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a blade or point in a public place. He remains in custody at this time.
Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man also arrested in connection with the investigation has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
Police said their investigation continues and have appealed to anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 674 of 15/08/24.
Officers received a report just after 1pm on Thursday, August 15 that a man had been stabbed and attended the scene alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “On arrival, two men were located with injuries. One of the men, aged in his 30s, had sustained a wound to the back of the neck and his head and was taken to hospital for treatment. At this time, it is not believed that the injuries are life threatening.”