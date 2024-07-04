Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One person has been arrested in Larne after police seized boxes containing around 90,000 cigarettes.

Police said the arrest came after officers carried out ‘proactive patrols of Larne harbour’.

Officers conducted a search of a vehicle and located and seized 15 large boxes of cigarettes, totalling approximately 90,000 individual cigarettes.

