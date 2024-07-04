PSNI arrest suspect after 90,000 cigarettes are seized at Port of Larne
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
One person has been arrested in Larne after police seized boxes containing around 90,000 cigarettes.
Police said the arrest came after officers carried out ‘proactive patrols of Larne harbour’.
Officers conducted a search of a vehicle and located and seized 15 large boxes of cigarettes, totalling approximately 90,000 individual cigarettes.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: "One individual has been arrested for fraudulent evasion of customs and excise of goods. Police are now liaising directly with HMRC.”