PSNI arrest suspect after 90,000 cigarettes are seized at Port of Larne

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Jul 2024, 08:37 BST
One person has been arrested in Larne after police seized boxes containing around 90,000 cigarettes.

Police said the arrest came after officers carried out ‘proactive patrols of Larne harbour’.

Officers conducted a search of a vehicle and located and seized 15 large boxes of cigarettes, totalling approximately 90,000 individual cigarettes.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: "One individual has been arrested for fraudulent evasion of customs and excise of goods. Police are now liaising directly with HMRC.”