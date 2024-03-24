PSNI arrest three following discovery of £1,000 worth of cleaning products in car
A photo posted by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police shows the vehicle’s boot packed with well-known brands, including popular laundry items.
The Road Policing Interceptors team in Sprucefield stopped the silver Toyota Corolla on the A1 dual-carriageway using ‘pre-emptive tactics’ in order to prevent the likelihood of a pursuit.
Police say the vehicle and occupants had been reported as being involved in several incidents over the last few days in the Newry and Banbridge areas.
A search of the vehicle was carried out and a number of items were located including more than £1,000 of cleaning products and a number of counterfeit Scottish £50 notes.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Two males and a female have been arrested in relation to theft and tendering counterfeit currency and are currently assisting police with their enquiries.”