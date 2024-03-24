PSNI arrest three following discovery of £1,000 worth of cleaning products in car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A photo posted by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police shows the vehicle’s boot packed with well-known brands, including popular laundry items.

The Road Policing Interceptors team in Sprucefield stopped the silver Toyota Corolla on the A1 dual-carriageway using ‘pre-emptive tactics’ in order to prevent the likelihood of a pursuit.

Police say the vehicle and occupants had been reported as being involved in several incidents over the last few days in the Newry and Banbridge areas.

Some of the items found in a car stopped by police on the A1 dual-carriageway. Picture: PSNI

A search of the vehicle was carried out and a number of items were located including more than £1,000 of cleaning products and a number of counterfeit Scottish £50 notes.