Detective Inspector Walls said: “Detectives conducted a number of searches at properties in the Omagh and Derry/Londonderry area earlier today, Monday 26th February. Following these searches, three men, aged 55, 22 and 35, were arrested in connection with terrorism related offences.

“They all remain in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

Detective Inspector Walls continued: “A policing operation remains in place this morning in the Foreglen Road area of Dungiven, as enquiries continue in relation to the ongoing security alert, which began on Saturday 24th February.

Serious Crime Branch have arrested three men in relation to an ongoing security alert in the Dungiven area. CREDIT PSNI

“Diversions are currently in place at the junctions with Ballyhanedin Road and Muldonagh Road.

“Yesterday evening, Sunday 25th February, officers recovered a viable Improvised Explosive Device in the Curragh Road area of Dungiven, which was made safe, and removed for further forensic examination.”

Detective Inspector Walls added: “I would like to thank members of the public affected by this ongoing incident for their patience, and I would ask anyone with any information that could help with our investigation to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1210 of 24/02/23."

