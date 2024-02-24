PSNI arrest two men after spate of burglaries in Moira, Lisburn, Belfast and Ballynahinch
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a series of burglaries in Co Antrim and Co Down.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives have arrested the pair in the Upper Knockbreda Road area of Belfast following reports of 10 burglaries in Moira, Lisburn, Belfast and Ballynahinch, dating back to February 1.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The men, aged 42 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary and attempted burglary with intent to steal.
"Both men remain in police custody at this time.”