PSNI arrest two men after spate of burglaries in Moira, Lisburn, Belfast and Ballynahinch

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a series of burglaries in Co Antrim and Co Down.
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Feb 2024, 18:19 GMT
Detectives have arrested the pair in the Upper Knockbreda Road area of Belfast following reports of 10 burglaries in Moira, Lisburn, Belfast and Ballynahinch, dating back to February 1.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The men, aged 42 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary and attempted burglary with intent to steal.

"Both men remain in police custody at this time.”