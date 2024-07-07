Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have been arrested in the Lurgan area on suspicion of being involved in a number of high value cash thefts.

Police in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon posted an image of a vehicle stopped by Road Policing Interceptors along with Road Policing officers last Thursday.

They said the vehicle and occupants were suspected of being involved in a number of high value cash thefts across several districts.

"Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of the thefts as well as going equipped for theft, possesion of an article blade or point and possesion of an offensive weapon,” a police spokesperson said.

The vehicle seized by police in the Lurgan area. Picture: PSNI

"The driver was also arrested for various motoring offences, fraudulent use of a vehicle registration mark, no insurance, no vehicle test certificate, obstruction and driving whilst disqualified.