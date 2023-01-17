The PSNI were called a total of 3,604 times for help in relation to domestic abuse incidents over the Christmas period.

On Christmas Day, they received 110 calls from domestic abuse victims and concerned loved ones. This is an increase of 10% from 2021. On New Year's Eve, the Police Service received 106 calls, an increase of 5% on the year before.

The PSNI began their yearly domestic abuse awareness raising at the end of November and these figures cover the period between November 24, 2022, and January 2, 2023.

Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: “During the festive period, we often see reports of domestic abuse increase on key dates, like Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

“Although these figures are shocking, we know that a large number of incidents still go unreported to police and we will continue to encourage all victims to reach out to us for help.

“Behind each one of the statistics is a victim who, statistics suggest, has endured up to 35 incidents of abuse before coming forward to report.

“We are determined to do all we can to protect them and bring perpetrators to justice. During this year’s festive operation we made 753 arrests for domestic abuse offences, an increase of nearly 15% compared to last year. 340 of these resulted in a charge, an increase of nearly 17%.

“Domestic abuse, in all its forms, has no place in our society and tackling these crimes remains one of Police Service of Northern Ireland’s top priorities.”

For more information on the different forms of domestic abuse visit: https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe/protecting-yourself/domestic-abuse

Anyone suffering at the hands of an abusive partner or anyone worried about someone who might be being abused, please report to the Police on 101 or in an emergency always dial 999.

If it is an emergency and someone has dialled 999 but cannot speak, they can stay on the line and press 55 when prompted, then cough or tap in response to the operator’s queries. This is called the ‘silent solution’.

A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual violence, now or in the past on 0808 802 1414.