The PSNI said: “Our earlier appeal is now cancelled. Police would like to thank everyone for their assistance in relation this matter.”

Previously the PSNI had said: “Police have received a report of two boys aged approximately 6 and 9 described as blonde hair, wearing grey tracksuits and of similar appearance.

“The boys were seen in the area of Ballynadrone meadows, Magherlin at around 2330 hours on Wednesday 15th June 2022.

Police are appealing for information.

“Police would request if anyone has any further information to please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 2251 15/06/2022”

