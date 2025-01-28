PSNI carry out Coleraine search in relation to criminality linked to North Antrim UDA
Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch conducted a search of a premises in Coleraine on Tuesday, January 28.
Detective Inspector Pyper said: “The search took place at a property in the New Market Street area, as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to North Antrim UDA.
"Our enquiries remain ongoing and I would encourage anyone with information which could assist to call us on 101. You can also report to police online, via www.psni.police.uk/report or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”