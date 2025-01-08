Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI are conducting patrols in areas including Kilrea, Rasharkin and Dunloy, following reports of a suspicious man seen in these areas.

The police said that they are carrying out the patrols in a number of areas on Wednesday, January 8.

PSNI Inspector Burns said: “As a service, we take all reports very seriously and I hope that the visibility of our officers today, alongside our commitment to continue to patrol shared public spaces, provides reassurance and boosts confidence that we are committed to doing everything we can to make areas safe.

“If you are out and about and notice anything suspicious or perhaps you are concerned about the welfare of an individual, please report your concerns to our officers on the ground, or by calling 999 in an emergency, or 101 if it’s a non-emergency."