Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have seized around 168,000 suspected counterfeit cigarettes discovered in a vehicle travelling on the M1 motorway.

Road Policing officers from Mahon Road in Portadown said they said they “had reason to stop” the vehicle on Friday, August 16.

As a result of the stop, it was observed that the vehicle contained in the region of 168,000 cigarettes, believed to be counterfeit.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Driver was arrested and the matter passed to HMRC for further investigation, but not before he was reported for no insurance and had his vehicle seized,” a PSNI spokesperson said.