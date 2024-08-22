PSNI catch M1 driver with more than 160,000 suspected counterfeit cigarettes
Police have seized around 168,000 suspected counterfeit cigarettes discovered in a vehicle travelling on the M1 motorway.
Road Policing officers from Mahon Road in Portadown said they said they “had reason to stop” the vehicle on Friday, August 16.
As a result of the stop, it was observed that the vehicle contained in the region of 168,000 cigarettes, believed to be counterfeit.
"Driver was arrested and the matter passed to HMRC for further investigation, but not before he was reported for no insurance and had his vehicle seized,” a PSNI spokesperson said.