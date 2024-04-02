Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police caught the driver after receiving ‘numerous’ reports from shocked members of the public who spotted the car on the M2.

Officers from the PSNI’s Roads Policing Strategic Unit stopped the vehicle on Easter Sunday.

They have thanked the public for raising concern over the state of the vehicle.

The driver of this vehicle was arrested after being stopped by police on the M2. Picture: PSNI

"While others were eating chocolate eggs on Easter Sunday morning, this driver thought it would be a good idea to drive this vehicle in this condition,” a police spokesperson said.

“Thanks to numerous reports from members of the public, officers from Roads Policing Strategic Unit E section stopped this vehicle on the M2.