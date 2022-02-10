PSNI challenged over handcuffing boy (13) during stop and search

The Mid Ulster MLA said: “I raised serious concerns that a 13-year-old boy was handcuffed by the PSNI during a stop and search in Coalisland.
“It is never acceptable to put handcuffs on a child.
“I have contacted PSNI directly to raise these concerns and called for an urgent investigation.
“The PSNI should refer this incident directly to the Police Ombudsman.”
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police carried out a routine stop and search operation in the Annagher Road area of Clonoe at approximately 10.15pm on Sunday (6 February).
"An individual who failed to co-operate with the search, was placed in handcuffs to enable officers to safely carry out their duties."