PSNI challenged over handcuffing boy (13) during stop and search

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has spoken with the District Commander and Deputy Chief Constable of PSNI after a 13-year-old was handcuffed during a stop and search in Coalisland.

By Stanley Campbell
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 2:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th February 2022, 2:37 pm

The Mid Ulster MLA said: “I raised serious concerns that a 13-year-old boy was handcuffed by the PSNI during a stop and search in Coalisland.

“It is never acceptable to put handcuffs on a child.

“I have contacted PSNI directly to raise these concerns and called for an urgent investigation.

“The PSNI should refer this incident directly to the Police Ombudsman.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police carried out a routine stop and search operation in the Annagher Road area of Clonoe at approximately 10.15pm on Sunday (6 February).

"An individual who failed to co-operate with the search, was placed in handcuffs to enable officers to safely carry out their duties."