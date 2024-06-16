Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is to appear in court chargef with attempted child abduction.

He was charged by detectives investigating a report of a suspicious approach to a child in the Drumroosk Road area of Kinawley, Co Fermanagh on Monday, April 22.

The man, aged 36, who was arrested on Saturday, June 15, has been charged with attempted child abduction and is expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 17.

