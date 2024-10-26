PSNI chase car suspected of being used in thefts of mobile phones in Craigavon, Lisburn and Belfast
Police have made three arrests following a chase of a car suspected of being used in recent high value mobile phone thefts in Craigavon, Lisburn and Belfast.
Road Policing Officers from Mahon Road in Portadown stopped a vehicle on the A1 near Newry following information from members of the public that it may have been used in thefts from businesses in the past few days.
The vehicle was stopped following a pre-emptive sting and a short pursuit.
Three males were arrested and are helping police with their enquiries.
Police said that a search of the vehicle was conducted and several stolen items were located and seized.