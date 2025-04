Police detected a motorist driving at 118mph on the M1. Picture: PSNI

One of the latest motorists to be caught driving at high speed on a Northern Ireland road was clocked at 118mph.

Police on duty in the early hours of Saturday detected the speed on the M1 motorway.

"Roads Policing interceptors detected a motorist travelling at an average speed of 118mph on M1 on Saturday at 1.02am. This driver will have to attend court and explain his actions to a judge,” a PSNI spokesperson said.