PSNI clock newly qualified driver at 111mph and warn 'speed limits aren't suggestions'

By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 09:26 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 09:27 BST
One of the latest drivers caught speeding on Northern Ireland roads was clocked at 111mph, police have revealed.

The culprit had just recently passed their driving test.

Officers took to social media to post an image of the speed recording and to highlight the dangers of driving at speed.

"Thanks to quick action from officers in E-Section Larne, we stopped a driver who was putting other road users at serious risk of harm,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Police recorded the speed of a driver travelling at 111mph. Picture: PSNIplaceholder image
Police recorded the speed of a driver travelling at 111mph. Picture: PSNI

"As indicated by the image, this driver was clocked travelling at 111mph, which was well over double the speed limit given that the driver had just recently passed their driving test. Police have now reported the matter to the Public Prosecution Service.

"Speed limits aren't suggestions. They're there to keep us all safe. Every mph over the limit increases the risk of a serious collision. Especially in inexperienced drivers.

"Always respect the limits and help us keep our communities safe.”

