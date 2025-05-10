PSNI clock R driver travelling at 68mph within residential area
Road Policing officers detected the vehicle on Friday when it was being driven at 68mph in a residential area of Newtownabbey where a 30mph speed limit is in place.
"When the vehicle was stopped, it was found that the driver was in his first six months of driving having passed his driving test in December 2024,” a police spokesperson said.
"This driver will now face a day in court and a very real possibility of losing his licence within his first year of driving.”
There was little sympathy for the driver when police posted details of the incident on social media.
One person commented: “Yet another idiot taught how to pass a test and not drive. Thinks he / she is invincible. Courts hopefully teach them otherwise.”
Another added: “Should be a gimme for loosing the licence, that's serious enough for anyone doing double the limit but for someone on ‘R’s, that's way, way beyond safe and should even be looking at a period behind bars or at least a visit to the aftermath of a few serious crashes.”
Meanwhile, another person made this suggestion: “I have said for a long time that speed cameras in town centres, where most pedestrians are would be a good safety introduction. I see people race through my local town way too often.”