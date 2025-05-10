Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the latest drivers who was caught speeding on Northern Ireland roads was an R driver found to be travelling at more than twice the limit within a housing area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road Policing officers detected the vehicle on Friday when it was being driven at 68mph in a residential area of Newtownabbey where a 30mph speed limit is in place.

"When the vehicle was stopped, it was found that the driver was in his first six months of driving having passed his driving test in December 2024,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This driver will now face a day in court and a very real possibility of losing his licence within his first year of driving.”

Police detected an R driver travelling at 68mph in a 30 zone. Picture: PSNI

There was little sympathy for the driver when police posted details of the incident on social media.

One person commented: “Yet another idiot taught how to pass a test and not drive. Thinks he / she is invincible. Courts hopefully teach them otherwise.”

Another added: “Should be a gimme for loosing the licence, that's serious enough for anyone doing double the limit but for someone on ‘R’s, that's way, way beyond safe and should even be looking at a period behind bars or at least a visit to the aftermath of a few serious crashes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, another person made this suggestion: “I have said for a long time that speed cameras in town centres, where most pedestrians are would be a good safety introduction. I see people race through my local town way too often.”