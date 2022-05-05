It is understood the man had suffered serious head injuries in the collision at Pinebank on April 18.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm a man in his 40s has died following a road traffic collision, between a car and a pedestrian, in the Pinebank area of Craigavon, which occurred on Monday 18th April.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A woman, aged in her 50s, who was arrested in connection with this incident, has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

PSNI

“Our enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available from the scene, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1592 18/04/22.”

-

-