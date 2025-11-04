PSNI confirm name of man who died following suspected hit and run incident in Dungiven

Police have confirmed that the man who died after being seriously injured in Dungiven, in the early hours of Sunday, November 2, was 69 year old Patrick Flanagan from the Derry area. CREDIT PSNIplaceholder image
The man who died following a suspected hit and run incident in Dungiven in the early hours of Sunday, November 2, has been named.

Police have confirmed that he was 69-year-old Patrick Flanagan from the Derry area.

PSNI Detective Inspector Gillian Connolly, from the Criminal Investigation Department said: “Police received a report at approximately 1.35am on Sunday morning that an injured man had been found in the Foreglen Road area.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from partner emergency services and the injured man was taken to hospital, where he sadly died from his injuries.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this incident and we believe at this time that Patrick was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run road traffic collision.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 1am and 2am on Sunday morning and witnessed the collision, or captured dash-cam or other footage from the area, which could assist with our investigation."

Anyone who can help is asked to call detectives in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference 123 02/11/25, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Alternatively the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

