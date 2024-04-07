PSNI detect 'record number' of speeding motorists in Causeway Coast and Glens area this Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Figures just released by the PSNI show that just over 660 motorists were detected driving over the speed limit in the Causeway Coast and Glens area during the bank holiday weekend - an increase from the previous year and up by 22% from 2022.

Police said the focus on speeding was one element of their work to help keep roads safe in one of the busiest areas of Northern Ireland over Easter.

Chief Inspector Sinead McIldowney said: “The safety camera vans were deployed at various locations across the north coast and the increase in these detections is a worrying trend.

"Speeding is one of the fatal five, the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads. We are doing all we can to keep people safe.”

During a vehicle safety operation in conjunction with the Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA), seven vehicles were issued with an immediate prohibition. This means that the vehicle is not roadworthy, was not permitted to continue on the road and the drivers received fixed penalty notice or face prosecution in court.

A total of 78 fixed penalty notices were also issued for various motoring offences.

"While the majority of people living or visiting the coast enjoyed a fun and safe weekend, there were some incidents. Over the course of the weekend, there were two arrests for public order offences, five Community Resolution Notices were issued and one penalty notice for disorder," Chief Inspector McIldowney said.

"Two people were arrested on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle and one uninsured vehicle was seized.