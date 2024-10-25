PSNI enquiries ongoing into potential offences after Larne v Shamrock Rovers clash

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST
Police arrested a man and issued a community resolution notice (CRN) following disorderly behaviour by supporters attending the Larne v Shamrock Rovers match at Windsor Park on October 24.

Officers are also investigating reports of sectarian singing, unlawful processions before the match, criminal damage to two cars, including a police vehicle and flares being lit.

Commenting on October 25, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A man (34) was arrested in the Boucher Road area on suspicion of disorderly behaviour. He’s been charged to court and was due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ on October 25.

Larne’s Matty Lusty with Shamrock Rovers’ Lee Grace during their Europa Conference League clash on October 24. (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye).Larne’s Matty Lusty with Shamrock Rovers’ Lee Grace during their Europa Conference League clash on October 24. (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye).
Larne's Matty Lusty with Shamrock Rovers' Lee Grace during their Europa Conference League clash on October 24. (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye).

“A second man was issued a CRN for disorderly behaviour.”

Chief Inspector Mark Conway stated: "The majority of supporters enjoyed the game and it was generally a peaceful match.

“However, a small minority who chose to engage in criminal activity are ruining the experience for other fans, as well as causing disruption to the community.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into potential offences. I’d encourage anyone with any information to contact 101."

