A man arrested in Ballymena more than four years ago has been extradited to Romania.

Officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, working in partnership with Romanian authorities, extradited the 33-year-old man from Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

He is wanted to serve a six-year and four month prison sentence in Romania for aggravated theft.

The man was arrested in the Ballymena area on November 27, 2019 and extradition proceedings were completed with his successful extradition to Romania.

A spokesperson for the International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those wanted in other jurisdictions. In this case, we worked closely with the National Crime Agency and Romanian authorities to locate, arrest and subsequently extradite this subject.