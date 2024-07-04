PSNI extradite man to Romania after arrest in Ballymena
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, working in partnership with Romanian authorities, extradited the 33-year-old man from Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
He is wanted to serve a six-year and four month prison sentence in Romania for aggravated theft.
The man was arrested in the Ballymena area on November 27, 2019 and extradition proceedings were completed with his successful extradition to Romania.
A spokesperson for the International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those wanted in other jurisdictions. In this case, we worked closely with the National Crime Agency and Romanian authorities to locate, arrest and subsequently extradite this subject.
"If fugitives travel to Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their previous crimes it is only a matter of time before they are arrested and brought before the extradition courts. Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”