PSNI find drugs in Lurgan man's car during search, Craigavon court hears
Christopher Toland, aged 55, from Drumlin Drive, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with a number of motoring offences plus possession of a Class C controlled drug.
Prosecutor Mr Malcolm Irvine revealed to the court that on October 17 last year, just before midday at Rampart Street in Lurgan, police carried out a Section 23 drugs search of a vehicle.
"When searching the glove box, police located a strip of Pregabalin containing 11 tablets,” said Mr Irvine.
“The defendant was the driver of the vehicle. Checks confirmed he had no licence and he further informed police that he had obtained insurance for the vehicle in the knowledge he didn’t have a licence. A full admission was made to all matters.”
Toland’s solicitor Gabriel Ingram said his client had been "very open and candid” with police. He pointed out the last entry in Toland’s record was from 2020. He added his client has “something of a background of difficulties”.
For having no insurance, Toland was banned from driving for one year and fined £200 plus the offender levy. For the no licence offence he was banned from driving for six months and fined £100. For possession of a Class C drug he was given a Community Service Order for 150 hours. On the charge of making a false declaration to obtain insurance, he was given a Community Service Order of 150 hours.