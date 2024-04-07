Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christopher Toland, aged 55, from Drumlin Drive, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with a number of motoring offences plus possession of a Class C controlled drug.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Prosecutor Mr Malcolm Irvine revealed to the court that on October 17 last year, just before midday at Rampart Street in Lurgan, police carried out a Section 23 drugs search of a vehicle.

"When searching the glove box, police located a strip of Pregabalin containing 11 tablets,” said Mr Irvine.

“The defendant was the driver of the vehicle. Checks confirmed he had no licence and he further informed police that he had obtained insurance for the vehicle in the knowledge he didn’t have a licence. A full admission was made to all matters.”

Toland’s solicitor Gabriel Ingram said his client had been "very open and candid” with police. He pointed out the last entry in Toland’s record was from 2020. He added his client has “something of a background of difficulties”.