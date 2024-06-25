PSNI find £5k drugs strewn across Co Armagh road

By Carmel Robinson
Published 25th Jun 2024, 13:36 BST
The PSNI has found around £5k worth of drugs littered across a country road on the outskirts of Portadown, Co Armagh.

The drugs, which appear to be white powder in small deal bags, were discovered by a passing police patrol yesterday on the Drumnasoo Road.

PSNI find £5k worth of drugs on the Drumnasoo Road, Portadown, Co Armagh.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “B Section were on patrol yesterday and discovered some lost property on the Drumnasoo Road, Portadown. Sadly we have a feeling the owner knows they lost it but won't ever reclaim it.

"We would be only too happy to speak with the owner if they want to give us a call on 101 and quote reference 338-24.06.24.

"The concerning thing is the contents are worth in excess of £5000. So someone will be feeling the pinch after dropping these.

"In all seriousness this has turned into a terrific result for local police securing these drugs and removing them from circulation. Never a dull day in Response Policing,” said the spokesperson.