PSNI find £5k drugs strewn across Co Armagh road
The drugs, which appear to be white powder in small deal bags, were discovered by a passing police patrol yesterday on the Drumnasoo Road.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “B Section were on patrol yesterday and discovered some lost property on the Drumnasoo Road, Portadown. Sadly we have a feeling the owner knows they lost it but won't ever reclaim it.
"We would be only too happy to speak with the owner if they want to give us a call on 101 and quote reference 338-24.06.24.
"The concerning thing is the contents are worth in excess of £5000. So someone will be feeling the pinch after dropping these.
"In all seriousness this has turned into a terrific result for local police securing these drugs and removing them from circulation. Never a dull day in Response Policing,” said the spokesperson.