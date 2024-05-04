PSNI found drug 'deal list' and 'debt list' during search of Newtownabbey property
and live on Freeview channel 276
Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Kevin Curran (36), with an address listed as Lacken Gardens in Newtownabbey, was sentenced on charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs and possession of 'Ecstasy' and cannabis.
A prosecutor said police stopped and searched a vehicle at the area of The Junction shopping centre in Antrim town on September 25 last year and the defendant handed over "a small bag of cannabis" and a grinder.
When his home was searched, 14 "Ecstasy tabs" and 60 grammes of herbal cannabis were found along with a "deal list" and a "debt list", a prosecutor said.
The prosecutor said "evidence from the list that was taken from his house suggested the defendant was concerned in the supply of cannabis for the six months beforehand".
The prosecutor said the defendant "refused to gave police the passcode for his phone so the phone wasn't checked".
The court heard Curran had a previous record.
A defence lawyer urged the court not to jail the defendant and instead allow him to "put something back into the community".
Deputy District Judge Alan White said Curran had a previous conviction in 2016 for similar offences.
He handed down a five months prison term, suspended for three years. There were also a fine of £200.
The judge warned the defendant: "If you come back again you are going into custody for a lengthy period".