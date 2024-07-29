PSNI freedom of information data breach: man (54) arrested as part of criminality probe
The arrest, on Monday, July 29, follows on from a search on Thursday, July 25 in Derry/Londonderry.
The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.
Detective Superintendent Avine Kelly said: “We will continue to investigate and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”
Information on police officers and staff in Northern Ireland, was published in error on the internet in August 2023. The data was made public, in error, by police as they responded to a routine freedom of information (FoI) request.