PSNI got report of male running round ‘possibly with blood on his body’ in Larne

Ryan Adair (19), who had a previously clear record, was spotted at the top floor window of a property when police arrived. He had no T-shirt on.

He was throwing objects in the room and was shouting.

The landlord arrived after receiving reports from neighbours and asked for the defendant to be removed.

Ballymena Courthouse.

The landlord noticed damage to blinds; dents to a ceiling and a wall; and a broken plug socket.

Adair headbutted a police officer in the face but there was “no lasting injury,” a prosecutor said.

On October 23 last year Adair had kicked out and struck a police officer on his thigh but there were “no lasting injuries,” the prosecutor said.

The defendant had pleaded guilty to assaulting police and causing criminal damage to fixtures and fittings at Carson Street and a police cell van.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had spent some time in prison on remand.