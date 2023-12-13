Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police said they are investigating the incident that happened approximately around 7.15pm at the junction of Sleepy Valley and the Corcreevy Road.

"A dark coloured BMW collided with a Blue Countryman Cooper before making off from the scene,” said a spokesperson. “If anyone has any information in relation to the dark coloured BMW or any dashcam footage contact Police on 101 and quote serial 1633 of 10/12/23.”