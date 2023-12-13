PSNI hunt driver of BMW after hit and run crash at Richhill between Portadown and Armagh
The PSNI is appealing for witnesses after a hit and run crash in the Richhill area of Co Armagh on Sunday.
Police said they are investigating the incident that happened approximately around 7.15pm at the junction of Sleepy Valley and the Corcreevy Road.
"A dark coloured BMW collided with a Blue Countryman Cooper before making off from the scene,” said a spokesperson. “If anyone has any information in relation to the dark coloured BMW or any dashcam footage contact Police on 101 and quote serial 1633 of 10/12/23.”