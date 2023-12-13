Register
BREAKING

PSNI hunt driver of BMW after hit and run crash at Richhill between Portadown and Armagh

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses after a hit and run crash in the Richhill area of Co Armagh on Sunday.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 13th Dec 2023, 17:01 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 17:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said they are investigating the incident that happened approximately around 7.15pm at the junction of Sleepy Valley and the Corcreevy Road.

"A dark coloured BMW collided with a Blue Countryman Cooper before making off from the scene,” said a spokesperson. “If anyone has any information in relation to the dark coloured BMW or any dashcam footage contact Police on 101 and quote serial 1633 of 10/12/23.”