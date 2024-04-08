A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Lurgan are appealing for witnesses in relation to a report of an assault which occurred at around 9.15am today, Monday 8th April, in the Kitchen Hill area of the town.”Sergeant Dempster said: “It was reported that the male driver of a grey Mazda exited the car and assaulted a male pedestrian, before returning to the vehicle, and driving off.“The suspect was described as being aged in his late 50s, with white or balding hair, and was wearing a padded jacket.“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, to get in touch."If you have any information, CCTV or Dashcam footage that may assist, please make contact on 101 quoting Police reference Number 484 of 08/04/2024.”