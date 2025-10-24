PSNI hunts for three men on the run while awaiting court sentencing in connection with courier fraud

From left: Ray Lee, Elijah Lee and Mark Millar. Pictures: released by PSNI.

The PSNI has issued an appeal to locate three criminals who are wanted for sentencing in connection with the same case.

The three men have all pleaded guilty to charges relating to a series of courier frauds in 2020 and 2021.

One of them was on remand after being released on compassionate leave from jail but failed to return to prison. The other two had bench warrants issued after they both failed to appear at court.

Police have now released photos of all three men in an appeal to the public for information that might help locate them.

Ray Lee. Picture: released by PSNI

Raymond (Ray) Lee

Raymond (Ray) Lee, aged 32, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and money laundering offences relating to a series of courier frauds in 2020 and 2021.

He is awaiting sentencing, but breached the conditions of his bail while on compassionate leave for a funeral on June 19, 2025 by failing to return to Maghaberry prison.

He is described as being approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, of slim build, with brown hair.

Elijah Lee. Picture: released by PSNI

Elijah Lee

Elijah Lee, aged 60, also pleaded guilty in relation to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and possession of criminal property relating to a series of courier frauds in 2020 and 2021 and is awaiting sentencing.

Belfast Crown Court issued a bench warrant against him on September 12. Despite attempts to arrest Elijah Lee, police have so far been unable to locate him.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with brown hair.

Mark Millar. Picture: released by PSNI

Police are appealing to anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police on 101 quoting reference RM25055985.

Mark Millar

Mark Millar, aged 51, also pleaded guilty in relation to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and to possession of criminal property relating to a series of courier frauds in 2020 and is awaiting sentencing.

Belfast Crown Court issued a bench warrant against Mark Millar on September 29, but attempts to arrest him, police have so far been unable to locate him.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 7in tall, of medium build, with short / balding brown hair.

Police are urging anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police on 101 quoting reference RM25059330.

They are also appealling directly to Mark Millar to hand himself in.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Action Fraud describes courier fraud as taking place when a fraudster contacts victims by telephone purporting to be a police officer or bank official.