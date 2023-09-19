Register
PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon issue plea for doorbell and CCTV footage after series of thefts from cars in Portadown

Police have asked for CCTV or doorbell footage after a series of thefts from cars in Portadown, Co Armagh.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 19th Sep 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:10 BST
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are appealing for information in relation to a number of thefts from vehicles in the Lisnagrilly Manor and Drum Meadow areas of Portadown. This occurred around the times 1am and 2am on Saturday morning (16/09/23).

"If anyone seen anyone acting suspicious or has CCTV or Doorbell footage please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 684 of 16/09/23.”