PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon issue plea for doorbell and CCTV footage after series of thefts from cars in Portadown
Police have asked for CCTV or doorbell footage after a series of thefts from cars in Portadown, Co Armagh.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are appealing for information in relation to a number of thefts from vehicles in the Lisnagrilly Manor and Drum Meadow areas of Portadown. This occurred around the times 1am and 2am on Saturday morning (16/09/23).
"If anyone seen anyone acting suspicious or has CCTV or Doorbell footage please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 684 of 16/09/23.”