PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon seize E-scooters in clampdown on their illegal use on roads and footpaths
The move comes after a number of people appeared before the courts for using an E-Scooter without insurance on public roads in the Lurgan and Craigavon areas.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is currently against the law to use e-Scooters on public streets, pavements or cycle lanes. They are only permitted on private land, with the landowners permission. We have been continuing to stop riders to advise and give reminders of the current legislation.
"However those found to ignore previous warnings have unfortunately had their e-scooters seized and they can be destroyed. Young Adults have been on these E- scooters wearing no helmets and gaining speeds of up to 30mph and its imperative that we enforce the current legislation to ensure the safety of all.”