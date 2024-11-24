Detectives are investigating a report that accelerant was poured on the front door and through the letterbox of a house in Derry / Londonderry before being set alight.

They are appealing for information following the report of an arson attack at a property in the Clon Dara area of the city on Saturday night.

Police were informed of the incident shortly before 8.20pm.

They said damage was caused to the door and the hallway of the property.

"Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam or CCTV footage to contact them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1898 of 23/11/24,” a PSNI spokesperson said.