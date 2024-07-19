PSNI in Portadown continue enquiries after report of 'three suspicious males'
Police have stepped up patrols in the Drumcree Road area of Portadown following a report of people acting suspiciously in the area.
They said they have been patrolling the vicinity after a member of the public reported that “three suspicious males” were on their property.
"We will maintain a presence in the area to reassure residents,” a police spokesperson said.
"Enquires in relation to this incident are ongoing.”
Anyone who notices any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police on 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.