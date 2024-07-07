PSNI in Portadown seize container of suspected Class A drugs

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Jul 2024, 08:49 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2024, 09:03 BST
The container of suspected Class A drugs found in Portadown. Picture: PSNIThe container of suspected Class A drugs found in Portadown. Picture: PSNI
The container of suspected Class A drugs found in Portadown. Picture: PSNI
Police have said there could have been “unthinkable” consequences if a child had picked up a container with suspected Class A drugs before they found it in Portadown.

Officers were on patrol in the Garvaghy Park area at around 1am on Saturday morning when their attention was drawn to a male acting suspiciously.

He ran off down an alley way and when police conducted a search of the area, they located a small black container with approximately 75g of white powder and suspected it to be a Class A controlled substance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Luckily this ended up in the hands of police this time, next time it could be a young child and the consequences unthinkable,” police spokesperson said.

"As always with lost property, if this belongs to you, please do contact 101 and quote RM24042316 as we would love to get a chat.”