The container of suspected Class A drugs found in Portadown. Picture: PSNI

Police have said there could have been “unthinkable” consequences if a child had picked up a container with suspected Class A drugs before they found it in Portadown.

Officers were on patrol in the Garvaghy Park area at around 1am on Saturday morning when their attention was drawn to a male acting suspiciously.

He ran off down an alley way and when police conducted a search of the area, they located a small black container with approximately 75g of white powder and suspected it to be a Class A controlled substance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Luckily this ended up in the hands of police this time, next time it could be a young child and the consequences unthinkable,” police spokesperson said.