PSNI in Portadown seize container of suspected Class A drugs
Officers were on patrol in the Garvaghy Park area at around 1am on Saturday morning when their attention was drawn to a male acting suspiciously.
He ran off down an alley way and when police conducted a search of the area, they located a small black container with approximately 75g of white powder and suspected it to be a Class A controlled substance.
"Luckily this ended up in the hands of police this time, next time it could be a young child and the consequences unthinkable,” police spokesperson said.
"As always with lost property, if this belongs to you, please do contact 101 and quote RM24042316 as we would love to get a chat.”