Register
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK

PSNI in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area, probing drug dealing, carry out searches in two Lurgan properties

The PSNI investigating drugs and drug dealing have searched two properties in Lurgan.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It is not known if drugs were found or if anyone was arrested.

A PSNI spokespersons aid: “Last week officers from the District Support Team in Mahon Road along with Lurgan Neighbourhood Team searched two properties in the Lurgan area for controlled drugs.

"If you have information about drugs or drug dealing in your community please contact us on 101 or report online. You can also report anonymously by contacting crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”