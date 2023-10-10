The PSNI investigating drugs and drug dealing have searched two properties in Lurgan.

It is not known if drugs were found or if anyone was arrested.

A PSNI spokespersons aid: “Last week officers from the District Support Team in Mahon Road along with Lurgan Neighbourhood Team searched two properties in the Lurgan area for controlled drugs.