PSNI in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area, probing drug dealing, carry out searches in two Lurgan properties
The PSNI investigating drugs and drug dealing have searched two properties in Lurgan.
It is not known if drugs were found or if anyone was arrested.
A PSNI spokespersons aid: “Last week officers from the District Support Team in Mahon Road along with Lurgan Neighbourhood Team searched two properties in the Lurgan area for controlled drugs.
"If you have information about drugs or drug dealing in your community please contact us on 101 or report online. You can also report anonymously by contacting crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”