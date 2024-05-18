PSNI investigate attack on goose by youths at Craigavon Lakelands
Witnesses are reported to have seen two youths attacking the goose in the Lakelands area before running off when interrupted by a member of the public.
They said the bird was crying out in pain with the pole still attached to it.
There was an angry reaction from the public when Save Craigavon City Park & Lakes posted details of the shocking incident on their Facebook page.
"Today (Friday) at approximately 3.30pm close to Lakelands, two young lads (looked in their teens) impaled a goose with some sort of white pole. They ran off when interrupted by a resident.
"The goose was last seen in the middle of the lake flapping around and crying out with the pole still attached and then all went quiet.
"The USPCA and the police have been informed.
"The males were white, with dark hair, looked curlyish, and we believe they had a smallish dog with them and one was carrying a blue rope. We assume they must have brought the white pole with them too so may have been carrying that around with them. They ran off towards the leisure centre.
"If anyone seen this or can help identify these evil monsters, please get in touch with us, the USPCA or the police. These geese are a protected species and any attempt to harm them is a criminal offence.”
One person commented: “What a horrendous thing to do” while another added: “What is wrong with some people this is absolutely terrible. How do these two think this is a good thing to be at ? Mindless cruelty, I'm so sorry to hear this. The poor bird.”
A police spokesperson confirmed the incident is being investigated.
“Police received a report of youths attacking and seriously injuring a goose in the Lakelands area of Craigavon shortly before 4pm on Friday, May 17.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist police is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 1162 of 17/05/24.”