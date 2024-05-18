Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating a report of a goose being impaled by a pole in Craigavon

Witnesses are reported to have seen two youths attacking the goose in the Lakelands area before running off when interrupted by a member of the public.

They said the bird was crying out in pain with the pole still attached to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was an angry reaction from the public when Save Craigavon City Park & Lakes posted details of the shocking incident on their Facebook page.

Lakelands, Craigavon. Picture: Google

"Today (Friday) at approximately 3.30pm close to Lakelands, two young lads (looked in their teens) impaled a goose with some sort of white pole. They ran off when interrupted by a resident.

"The goose was last seen in the middle of the lake flapping around and crying out with the pole still attached and then all went quiet.

"The USPCA and the police have been informed.

"The males were white, with dark hair, looked curlyish, and we believe they had a smallish dog with them and one was carrying a blue rope. We assume they must have brought the white pole with them too so may have been carrying that around with them. They ran off towards the leisure centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If anyone seen this or can help identify these evil monsters, please get in touch with us, the USPCA or the police. These geese are a protected species and any attempt to harm them is a criminal offence.”

One person commented: “What a horrendous thing to do” while another added: “What is wrong with some people this is absolutely terrible. How do these two think this is a good thing to be at ? Mindless cruelty, I'm so sorry to hear this. The poor bird.”

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident is being investigated.

“Police received a report of youths attacking and seriously injuring a goose in the Lakelands area of Craigavon shortly before 4pm on Friday, May 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad