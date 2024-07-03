PSNI investigate report of masked men throwing petrol bomb into north Belfast flat

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 08:54 BST
Police are treating a petrol bomb attack in north Belfast as arson with intent to endanger life.

The incident happened at a property in the Cliftonpark Avenue area on Tuesday night.

Police received a report at around 10.10pm that four masked men had broken a window and thrown a petrol bomb inside a flat.

Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

Police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident in the Cliftonpark Avenue area of north Belfast. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Luckily no one was in the property at the time.

"“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact police quoting reference 1946 of 02/07/24.”