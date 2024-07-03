PSNI investigate report of masked men throwing petrol bomb into north Belfast flat
The incident happened at a property in the Cliftonpark Avenue area on Tuesday night.
Police received a report at around 10.10pm that four masked men had broken a window and thrown a petrol bomb inside a flat.
Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Luckily no one was in the property at the time.
"“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact police quoting reference 1946 of 02/07/24.”