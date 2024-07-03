Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are treating a petrol bomb attack in north Belfast as arson with intent to endanger life.

The incident happened at a property in the Cliftonpark Avenue area on Tuesday night.

Police received a report at around 10.10pm that four masked men had broken a window and thrown a petrol bomb inside a flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

Police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident in the Cliftonpark Avenue area of north Belfast. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Luckily no one was in the property at the time.