PSNI investigating arson attack in Larne which destroyed three coaches
The incident took place in the Victoria Road area of the town in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police received a report at around 3.30am that four coaches which were parked a property in the area had been targeted. Three of the vehicles were completely destroyed and one other was damaged.
Police are appealing for information from the public, especially anyone who may have dashcam footage in the area.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “"Officers are working to establish a motive for the attack and would ask anyone with any information, or who captured dashccam from the area at the time of the incident which could be of assistance with the investigation, to call them at Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number CW 291 – 07/07/24.”