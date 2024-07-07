Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three coaches were completely destroyed and another damages during an arson attack in Larne.

The incident took place in the Victoria Road area of the town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police received a report at around 3.30am that four coaches which were parked a property in the area had been targeted. Three of the vehicles were completely destroyed and one other was damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information from the public, especially anyone who may have dashcam footage in the area.

Three coaches were destroyed in an arson attack in Larne in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye