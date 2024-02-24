PSNI investigating Moira, Lisburn, Belfast and Ballynahinch burglaries charge man (42)

Register
Detectives investigating a number of burglaries in the Co Antrim and Co Down areas in February have charged a 42-year-old man with one count of burglary.
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Feb 2024, 18:19 GMT
Updated 25th Feb 2024, 13:29 GMT
He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, February 26.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man has also been released on bail in relation to a number of burglaries.

A 47-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation has also been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

The investigation relates to a number of burglaries in the Lisburn, Moira, Castlewellan and Ballynahinch areas.