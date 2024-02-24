PSNI investigating Moira, Lisburn, Belfast and Ballynahinch burglaries charge man (42)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, February 26.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man has also been released on bail in relation to a number of burglaries.

A 47-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation has also been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.