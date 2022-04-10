PSNI investigating theft of much-loved working sheepdogs

Officers in Magherafelt are investigating the theft of the two Collies on the morning of Tuesday, April 5.

A PSNI spokesperson said the pair are not only fully trained working dogs but are part of the family and are dearly missed.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They have been taken between 2am and 7am on Tuesday, April 5 from the Drumard Road, Draperstown.

The two Collies stolen in Draperstown. Picture: PSNI

“Any sightings of the dogs or information that can assist will be greatly appreciated,” added the police spokesperson.