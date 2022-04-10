Loading...

PSNI investigating theft of much-loved working sheepdogs

Police have urged the public across Northern Ireland to contact them if they have any information that could help with their inquiries into the theft of two much-loved sheepdogs.

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 9:59 am

Officers in Magherafelt are investigating the theft of the two Collies on the morning of Tuesday, April 5.

A PSNI spokesperson said the pair are not only fully trained working dogs but are part of the family and are dearly missed.

“They have been taken between 2am and 7am on Tuesday, April 5 from the Drumard Road, Draperstown.

The two Collies stolen in Draperstown. Picture: PSNI

“Any sightings of the dogs or information that can assist will be greatly appreciated,” added the police spokesperson.

Anyone who can help is urged to call police on 101, quoting reference 539 of 05/04/22.

