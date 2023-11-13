PSNI investigation launched after a fight involving 'multiple males' broke out in a car park beside a Portadown pub
A fight involving ‘multiple males’ which broke out in a car park close to a well known Portadown bar, is being investigated by the PSNI.
Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: “Police are appealing for information in relation to an assault that occurred at Magowan West Car Park, Portadown. This assault involved multiple males in the carpark adjacent to McKeevers Bar.
"The assault occurred at 0120 hours on Sunday 15th October 2023. If you witnessed anything or have any information regarding this please contact Police quoting reference.” 146-15/10/23