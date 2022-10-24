Police issue witness appeal after assault in Portadown, Co Armagh.

It is understood the incident happened upstairs in Bennetts Bar on October 2 this year.

-

-

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for any information relating to an assault that occurred upstairs at Bennetts Bar, Portadown on Sunday, the 2nd of October 2022 between 01.00am and 01:30 am.