PSNI investigation launched after assault in Portadown bar
A investigation has been launched after an assault on someone in a Portadown bar.
It is understood the incident happened upstairs in Bennetts Bar on October 2 this year.
-
Most Popular
-
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for any information relating to an assault that occurred upstairs at Bennetts Bar, Portadown on Sunday, the 2nd of October 2022 between 01.00am and 01:30 am.
"If you have any information relating to this please contact 101 quoting serial 242 of 3rd October 2022.”