Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

PSNI investigation launched after assault in Portadown bar

A investigation has been launched after an assault on someone in a Portadown bar.

By Carmel Robinson
4 minutes ago
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 9:30am
Police issue witness appeal after assault in Portadown, Co Armagh.
Police issue witness appeal after assault in Portadown, Co Armagh.

It is understood the incident happened upstairs in Bennetts Bar on October 2 this year.

-

Read More
PSNI appeal after man suffers serious neck and head injuries following a fall fr...

Most Popular

-

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for any information relating to an assault that occurred upstairs at Bennetts Bar, Portadown on Sunday, the 2nd of October 2022 between 01.00am and 01:30 am.

"If you have any information relating to this please contact 101 quoting serial 242 of 3rd October 2022.”